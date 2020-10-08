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Daily Perspective - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Daily Perspective indicator/ tool description.
Version 221.221
new version 22.12.2020.
Version 810.201
Whole range of visual concepts use several timeframes view.
Daily Perspective indicator/ tool uses visualization of last 3 daily candles for timeframes H1 and shorter.
The indicator projects previous days (yesterday and older) OCHL prices into current day (today).
The indicator has built-in ALARM signaling that price meet following criteria:
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Trend represented by moving average EMA with chosen period on timeframes H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1 is in appropriate direction,
UPTREND for BUY
DOWNTREND for SELL,
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Price is
ABOVE previous day HIGH for BUY
BELOW previous day LOW for SELL.
Usage:
Intraday trading on timeframes H1 and shorter.
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