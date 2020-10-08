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Indicators

Daily Perspective - indicator for MetaTrader 4

JAN OPOCENSKY
JAN OPOCENSKY

JAN OPOCENSKY

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Daily Perspective indicator/ tool description.


Version 221.221

new version 22.12.2020.


Version 810.201

Whole range of visual concepts use several timeframes view.

Daily Perspective indicator/ tool uses visualization of last 3 daily candles for timeframes H1 and shorter.

The indicator projects previous days (yesterday and older) OCHL prices into current day (today).


The indicator has built-in ALARM signaling that price meet following criteria:

  • Trend represented by moving average EMA with chosen period on timeframes H1,H4,D1,W1,MN1 is in appropriate direction,

    UPTREND for BUY

    DOWNTREND for SELL,

  • Price is

    ABOVE previous day HIGH for BUY

    BELOW previous day LOW for SELL.


Usage:

Intraday trading on timeframes H1 and shorter.

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