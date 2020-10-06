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EA template for the market - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This EA tries to show only the minimal validations you must have to pass the market validations before being published.
In the "Signal ()" function you can set the input and output conditions to trigger the orders. It also has the functionality to limit the number of simultaneous orders.
The source code is only a guide for the development of your EA.
Expert Advisor in MQL4 with 4 signals based on 6 Indicators. Works at any stock. If anybody wants to translate it to MQL5, it would be great. I still do not know MQL5. If you do, please, let me know.Pro Traders see RISK as Percentage MT4
Most traders keep losing money because they focus on money rather than planning their trades based on Percentage risk.
Visualization of 3 previous daily bars with alarm.Log4mql (MT4)
A logging library similar to Log4j but for MQL.