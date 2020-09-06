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Actual Volatility Scanner - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Descritpion:
Volatility means oportunity. No price move means no profit (and no loss).
The indicator shows horizontal bars representing candle bodies with chosen index (TrackedCandleIndex).
The size of the candle body is shown in relative size to its average body (CandleAverageNumber).
The value of the realative size is shown next to the bar.
For instance:
On picture above CADCHF shows big volatility. Value 221% means that actual body is more than 2 times bigger than the CADCHF avreage body on actual time frame. On the contrary actual body size of pair GBPAUD is small. Body size is only 5% of its average body menas very low actual volatility on this pair.
In indicator window you can accommodate (change) following variables:
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TextSize,
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ReferenceBody … defines how long the bodies bars will be,
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CandleAverageNumber,
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TrackedCandleIndex … zero (0) means actual candle, one (1) means candle by one step older and so on,
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HorizontalStartPosition … defines how far from the right the indicator will be placed.
You can place more than one instance of the indicator in one chart and get broader picture of price map.
In case you place other instance of the indicator for other candle index you have to accommodate variable HorizontalStartPosition to avoid collision.
Usage:
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Actual voliatility tracking: Low volatility can mean a contraction phase, than a bigger volatilty can come. Conversely if an extremely big candle preceded than it is less likely similarly big candle will follow.
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Correlation: On the picture above you can see strong move of all 3 American indices one timframe back proving high correlation between these indices. Pairs with EUR on the contrary show very low volatility on actual time frame, pairs with CHF show strong move .
Hull moving average (ema based)max profit of 1st order
This expert shows the maximum profit level that touched by price line for your first position on chart window. the expert don't need any variable or specified timeframe. Please vote this program to help know this program how much helpful. Thanks for your vote stars.
This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the anti-martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.Strategy - Set And Forget (with Martingale system) MT4
This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.