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Power of NZD with average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Power of XXX with average indicator description.
Version 229.201
The indicator is new version of previously published indicator showing relative actual strength of currency XXX.
Zero line (0.0) presents average with chosen period (AveragePeriod variable).
The indicator calculates its value of close prices of 7 pairs containing currency XXX.
Colored histogram was added to simplify interpretation of the market situation.
Now you have 2 mode options to choose:
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TREND
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COUNTER-TREND
The same color on BASE and QUOTE in equal mode means higher oportunity to trade in correct direction.
Instance 1 = BUY:
EUR USD.
You chose mode TREND for Power of EUR with average and for Power of USD with average.
Both indicators show GREEN color you should be prepared to BUY pair EUR USD.
Instance 1 = SELL:
EUR USD.
You chose mode TREND for Power of EUR with average and for Power of USD with average.
Both indicators show RED color you should be prepared to SELL pair EUR USD.
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Power of JPY indicator shows actual strength of currency JPY calculated of 7 pairs that contain JPY. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: USD JPY, EUR JPY, GBP JPY, AUD JPY, CAD JPY, NZD JPY, CHF JPY.Power of CHF with average
Power of CHF indicator shows actual strength of currency CHF calculated of 7 pairs that contain CHF. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR CHF, USD CHF, GBP CHF, CAD CHF, AUD CHF, NZD CHF, CHF JPY.
Power of USD indicator shows actual strength of currency USD calculated of 7 pairs that contain USD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, AUD USD, NZD USD, GBP USD, USD JPY, USD CAD, USD CHF.StdScore v4.2
An oscillator that duplicates the chart of a selected asset in a separate window in three ways: line, bars and candles. This is essentially an indicator Bollinger bands, displayed in a separate window. In my opinion, it will be useful for beginners as a way to look at various technical signals from a different angle. This indicator helped me in an adviser for filtering unfavorable moments for trades.