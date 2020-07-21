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StdScore v4.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Author http://fxcoder.blogspot.com
An oscillator that duplicates the chart of a selected asset in a separate window in three ways: line, bars and candles. This is essentially an indicator Bollinger bands, displayed in a separate window. In my opinion, it will be useful for beginners as a way to look at various technical signals from a different angle. This indicator helped me in an adviser for filtering unfavorable moments for trades.
Calculation of a standard assessment and its conclusion in the form of candles.
Formula:
μ - moving average
σ - is the standard deviation
Important features:
Parameter Description
|Period
|calculation period
|Symbol
|simbol, an empty value is the current simbol
|Reverse
|reverse indicator values
|Applied price
|estimated price. By default, Median Price (HL / 2) is used as the least prone to redrawing
|Value and line price
|type of chart: Line, Bar - High/Low price, Candlestick
|Bull color
|color of the bull candle / bar
|Bear color
|color of the bear candle / bar
|Background color
|background color
|Body width
|thickness of the body of the candle; 0 - auto detect, 1 - body is hidden
|Maximum bars
|maximum number of bars displayed. If 0 - no limit.
|Shift
|shift of the indicator values
Ways of interpretation:
1. When you hold a trade and it is in the positive zone, moving the indicator values from 2 to 4 indicates a likely local rebound soon, so you should think about fixing a position if your trade is designed for short movements.
2. Confirmation signalas of breakout trading ranges, as well as the provision of early signals for transactions.
If you find more interesting examples of how to work with this indicator, write to me, I will be happy!
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