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Indicators

StdScore v4.2 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

http://fxcoder.blogspot.com
Published by:
Lowtestx5
Lowtestx5

Lowtestx5

4 codes 7 comments
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23864
Rating:
(33)
Published:
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StdScore-v4.mq4 (15.02 KB) view
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Author http://fxcoder.blogspot.com

An oscillator that duplicates the chart of a selected asset in a separate window in three ways: line, bars and candles. This is essentially an indicator Bollinger bands, displayed in a separate window.  In my opinion, it will be useful for beginners as a way to look at various technical signals from a different angle.  This indicator helped me in an adviser for filtering unfavorable moments for trades.

Calculation of a standard assessment and its conclusion in the form of candles.


Formula:


μ - moving average

σ - is the standard deviation


Important features:

  • the last candle (current candle) can be indicator redrawn strongly, especially at the beginning, this is a feature of the calculation formula
  • сhecking the accessibility of history is not carried out, which is especially true when using a symbol other than the current


    • Parameter Description

    Period calculation period  
    Symbol simbol, an empty value is the current simbol  
    Reverse reverse indicator values  
    Applied price estimated price. By default, Median Price (HL / 2) is used as the least prone to redrawing  
    Value and line price type of chart: Line, Bar - High/Low price, Candlestick  
    Bull color color of the bull candle / bar  
    Bear color color of the bear candle / bar
    		  
    Background color background color  
    Body width thickness of the body of the candle;  0 - auto detect, 1 - body is hidden  
    Maximum bars maximum number of bars displayed.  If 0 - no limit.  
    Shift shift of the indicator values  


    Ways of interpretation:

    1. When you hold a trade and it is in the positive zone, moving the indicator values from 2 to 4 indicates a likely local rebound soon, so you should think about fixing a position if your trade is designed for short movements.



    2. Confirmation signalas of breakout trading ranges, as well as the provision of early signals for transactions.


    If you find more interesting examples of how to work with this indicator, write to me, I will be happy!


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