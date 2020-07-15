Power of XXX with average indicator description.





Version 229.201

The indicator is new version of previously published indicator showing relative actual strength of currency XXX.

Zero line (0.0) presents average with chosen period (AveragePeriod variable).

The indicator calculates its value of close prices of 7 pairs containing currency XXX.

Colored histogram was added to simplify interpretation of the market situation.





Now you have 2 mode options to choose:

TREND



COUNTER-TREND





The same color on BASE and QUOTE in equal mode means higher oportunity to trade in correct direction.





Instance 1 = BUY:

EUR USD.

You chose mode TREND for Power of EUR with average and for Power of USD with average.

Both indicators show GREEN color you should be prepared to BUY pair EUR USD.





Instance 1 = SELL:

EUR USD.

You chose mode TREND for Power of EUR with average and for Power of USD with average.

Both indicators show RED color you should be prepared to SELL pair EUR USD.