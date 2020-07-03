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Modify SL and/or TP - script for MetaTrader 5

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I used to suffer from unnecessary losses and/or cutting my profit short since I wasn't fast enough to modify my SL and/or TP. That is why I've wrote these scripts that will allow me to react fast when I must modify my Sl and/or TP especially when I have many open and/or pending trades. I know there are plenty of Metatraders who also suffer from this and that is why I would like to share these scripts with you, hopefully it will be beneficial.

Do not forget to send you comments as well as rate these scripts. Happy trading!


These 3 MQL5 scripts will help you to immediately react to your open positions and pending orders. Below is an example on how to modify the SL of 4 Buy limit orders in one step.


  • SCT_EditSLTP_BuySellLimitOrders is the script that will help you modify the SL and/or TP all your Buy and/or Sell limit orders, below are the input values that you need to insert and the script will take care of everything.

    • input double   SL_BuyLimitOrder;
    • input double   TP_BuyLimitOrder;
    • input double   SL_SellLimitOrder;
    • input double   TP_SellLimitOrder;
  • SCT_EditSLTP_BuySellStopOrders is the script that will help you modify the SL and/or TP all your Buy and/or Sell stop orders, below are the input values that you need to insert and the script will take care of everything.

    • input double   SL_BuyStopOrder;
    • input double   TP_BuyStopOrder;
    • input double   SL_SellStopOrder;
    • input double   TP_SellStopOrder;
  • SCT_EditSLTP_BuySellPositions is the script that will help you modify the SL and/or TP all your Buy and/or Sell positions, below are the input values that you need to insert and the script will take care of everything.

    • input double   SL_BuyPosition;
    • input double   TP_BuyPosition;
    • input double   SL_SellPosition;
    • input double   TP_SellPosition;


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