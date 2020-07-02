Programming patterns - Facade

I used to suffer from unnecessary losses and/or cutting my profit short since I wasn't fast enough to modify my SL and/or TP. That is why I've wrote these scripts that will allow me to react fast when I must modify my Sl and/or TP especially when I have many open and/or pending trades. I know there are plenty of Metatraders who also suffer from this and that is why I would like to share these scripts with you, hopefully it will be beneficial. Do not forget to send you comments as well as rate these scripts. Happy trading!

short-term forex strategy for beginners.