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Profit and Losses represented in Pips - script for MetaTrader 5
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Do you want to see your total Profit Losses in pips instead of seeing it in points or in your deposit currency and regardless of volume? Well this very simple script allows you to do exactly that, see your current Profit or Losses in Pips. This is a utility script so it does not open close any trade. Tested only on FOREX.
Once the script has executed you can see in the Experts Tab the following information:
- The total sum of all your Profit and Losses in Pips
- The Profit or Loss of each individual position in Pips
- The sum of just your Profit in Pips
- The sum of jus your Losses in Pips
Compose objects into tree structures to represent part-whole hierarchies.Forex market sessions identification
This script highlights Forex sessions for Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York with colored rectangles, according to the user time definitions.
Provide a unified interface to a set of interfaces in a subsystem.Modify SL and/or TP
I used to suffer from unnecessary losses and/or cutting my profit short since I wasn't fast enough to modify my SL and/or TP. That is why I've wrote these scripts that will allow me to react fast when I must modify my Sl and/or TP especially when I have many open and/or pending trades. I know there are plenty of Metatraders who also suffer from this and that is why I would like to share these scripts with you, hopefully it will be beneficial. Do not forget to send you comments as well as rate these scripts. Happy trading!