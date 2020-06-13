This is a simple indicator calculating most close to real average price per bar on timeframes higher than M1. It uses prices from corresponding M1 bars to get the "effective" (averaged) prices on the chart's bars. This estimation is more adequate compared to any standard price type (close, open, median, typical, weighted, etc). Yet it does not mean more smoothed values, and it's not intended for this.

The effective prices give you new insights into price action analysis and important price levels.