CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Bar Time Count Down - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Ziheng Zhuang
Ziheng Zhuang

Ziheng Zhuang

4.9 (127)
About me：a C/C++ programmer and forex trader, develop MT4/5 apps from October 2007.
Email: admin@fxmeter.com
My products： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fxmeter/seller
24 products 25 codes 26 topics 1377 comments
Views:
31536
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This MT5 indicator is to count down the remaining time of the current bar as the format HH:MM:SS

The label can be positioned with 2 ways:

  • FOLLOW_PRICE  --- The label always follows the current price.
  • FIXED_POSITION --- The label is positioned at the top of chart,you can double click and move it.





Arrays class Arrays class

Frequent array operation methods.

Doubles comparer Doubles comparer

Class for comparing two floating point variables.

M1MA indicator M1MA indicator

M1-based Moving Average. It gives more adequate estimation of average price per bar compared to any standard price type (close, open, median, typical, weighted, etc).

Object List Object List

A basic container for storing an ordered list of objects.