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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Bar Time Count Down - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This MT5 indicator is to count down the remaining time of the current bar as the format HH:MM:SS
The label can be positioned with 2 ways:
- FOLLOW_PRICE --- The label always follows the current price.
- FIXED_POSITION --- The label is positioned at the top of chart,you can double click and move it.
Arrays class
Frequent array operation methods.Doubles comparer
Class for comparing two floating point variables.
M1MA indicator
M1-based Moving Average. It gives more adequate estimation of average price per bar compared to any standard price type (close, open, median, typical, weighted, etc).Object List
A basic container for storing an ordered list of objects.