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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
All In One Mirror - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This indicator is based on a code "MACD Mirror" published by the original author andy tjatur.
Following modifications have been made:
- Converted indicator code to strict mode;
- Added a drop-down list of 4 base indicators to choose from (MACD, RSI, CCI, and Stochastic);
- Added optional alerts, email and push notifications which can be enabled / disabled from indicator inputs;
- Indicator and output buffer titles change according to chosen base indicator.
Screenshots:
Recommendations:
- Employ other means of fundamental and technical analysis, do not rely solely on this indicator to make trading decisions.
Thank you for reading!
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