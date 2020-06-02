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Indicators

All In One Mirror - indicator for MetaTrader 4

andy tjatur
Published by:
Besarion Turmanauli
Besarion Turmanauli

Besarion Turmanauli

3.3 (17)
6 codes 1 topic 7 comments
Views:
28272
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This indicator is based on a code "MACD Mirror" published by the original author andy tjatur.

Following modifications have been made:

  • Converted indicator code to strict mode;
  • Added a drop-down list of 4 base indicators to choose from (MACD, RSI, CCI, and Stochastic);
  • Added optional alerts, email and push notifications which can be enabled / disabled from indicator inputs;
  • Indicator and output buffer titles change according to chosen base indicator. 

Screenshots:

RSI

Stochastic

CCI

MACD



Recommendations:

  • Employ other means of fundamental and technical analysis, do not rely solely on this indicator to make trading decisions.



    Thank you for reading!


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