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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Red = Down Trend and Blue = Up Trend
Lot sizing risk based and also converting the currency of the account
Hi, so I just made a little code here that will help out a lot of coders that hate doing this (I count myself in it haha). It's made to calculate the lot size of a position based on the risk input and the account size+currency.MA HISTOGRAM
Trend indicator
Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation
The Correlation Indicator provides a smoothed bar to bar correlation value.Disable auto trading but ONLY for a specific EA
Simple Script to disable the Autotrading for the EA on the chart. If you just want to use the DLL, check the code and comment/uncomment the necessary