CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

MA HISTOGRAM SEPARATE WINDOW - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Szymon Palczynski
Szymon Palczynski

Szymon Palczynski

3.7 (59)
The world of grids and martingale.
Innovative solutions for currency markets.
39 products 6 codes 3 topics 123 comments
Views:
24707
Rating:
(10)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Red = Down Trend and Blue = Up Trend



Lot sizing risk based and also converting the currency of the account Lot sizing risk based and also converting the currency of the account

Hi, so I just made a little code here that will help out a lot of coders that hate doing this (I count myself in it haha). It's made to calculate the lot size of a position based on the risk input and the account size+currency.

MA HISTOGRAM MA HISTOGRAM

Trend indicator

Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation Smoothed Bar to Bar Correlation

The Correlation Indicator provides a smoothed bar to bar correlation value.

Disable auto trading but ONLY for a specific EA Disable auto trading but ONLY for a specific EA

Simple Script to disable the Autotrading for the EA on the chart. If you just want to use the DLL, check the code and comment/uncomment the necessary