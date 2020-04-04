Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Non Lag Relative Strength Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 19717
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT4.
Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.
This code extracts tick data from the broker's server and refreshes the 28 charts of the 8 commonly traded currencies in MT4.Tick Chart in MQL4
This will create an offline chart for the ticks.
Power of AUD indicator shows actual strength of currency AUD calculated of 7 pairs that contain AUD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR AUD, GBP AUD, AUD USD, AUD CAD, AUD NZD, AUD JPY, AUD CHF.Power of CAD
Power of CAD indicator shows actual strength of currency CAD calculated of 7 pairs that contain CAD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: USD CAD, AUD CAD, CAD JPY, EUR CAD, GBP CAD, NZD CAD, CAD CHF.