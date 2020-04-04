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Indicators

Non Lag Relative Strength Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Published by:
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
19717
Rating:
(9)
Published:
NonLagRSI.mq4 (6.1 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT4.

Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.


usdrub-h1-fxopen-investments-inc


    Refresh 28 Charts Refresh 28 Charts

    This code extracts tick data from the broker's server and refreshes the 28 charts of the 8 commonly traded currencies in MT4.

    Tick Chart in MQL4 Tick Chart in MQL4

    This will create an offline chart for the ticks.

    Power of AUD Power of AUD

    Power of AUD indicator shows actual strength of currency AUD calculated of 7 pairs that contain AUD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR AUD, GBP AUD, AUD USD, AUD CAD, AUD NZD, AUD JPY, AUD CHF.

    Power of CAD Power of CAD

    Power of CAD indicator shows actual strength of currency CAD calculated of 7 pairs that contain CAD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: USD CAD, AUD CAD, CAD JPY, EUR CAD, GBP CAD, NZD CAD, CAD CHF.