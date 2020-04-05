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Indicators

Power of AUD - indicator for MetaTrader 4

JAN OPOCENSKY
JAN OPOCENSKY

JAN OPOCENSKY

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Power of XXX indicator description.


The indicator is showing relative actual strength of currency XXX.

The indicator calculates its value of close prices of 7 pairs containing currency XXX.

The indicator can be used for MEAN REVERSION based strategies.


Lets assume XXX YYY currency pair scheme where XXX is BASE currency and YYY is QUOTEcurrency.

Place Power of XXX into your chart first and Power of YYY second.

You can have 2 relevant situations.



  1. Indicators curves are close to each other. It means there is higher probability that the price of the pair XXX YYY will go UP.

    Do not take Power of .. signals separately from overall market situation (SR levels/zones and so on).   

UP



  1. Indicators curves are FAR from each other. It means there is higher probability that the price of the pair XXX YYY will go DOWN.

    Do not take Power of .. signals separately from overall market situation (SR levels/zones and so on).


DOWN

    Non Lag Relative Strength Index Non Lag Relative Strength Index

    Non Lag Relative Strength Index for MT4 Eliminates unnecessary preliminary calculations on the built-in RSI.

    Refresh 28 Charts Refresh 28 Charts

    This code extracts tick data from the broker's server and refreshes the 28 charts of the 8 commonly traded currencies in MT4.

    Power of CAD Power of CAD

    Power of CAD indicator shows actual strength of currency CAD calculated of 7 pairs that contain CAD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: USD CAD, AUD CAD, CAD JPY, EUR CAD, GBP CAD, NZD CAD, CAD CHF.

    Power of EUR Power of EUR

    Power of EUR indicator shows actual strength of currency EUR calculated of 7 pairs that contain EUR. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR USD, EUR GBP, EUR JPY, EUR AUD, EUR CHF, EUR CAD, EUR NZD.