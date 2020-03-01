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Indicators

engulfing MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Andi Gunawan
Andi Gunawan

Andi Gunawan

1 code 1 comment
Views:
29656
Rating:
(22)
Published:
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Example Buy Signal

example buy signal


Example Sell Signal

sell signal


Time Frame Changer Time Frame Changer

I recently needed an indicator that, once placed in a window, is able to change the Time Frame of all open windows. In addition, I wanted this indicator to be able to react to Metatrader's Time Frame selection bar. Despite my various searches, I couldn't find anything suitable. So I decided to develop my own indicator. I propose it to you here.

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