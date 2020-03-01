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engulfing MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Example Buy Signal
Example Sell Signal
I recently needed an indicator that, once placed in a window, is able to change the Time Frame of all open windows. In addition, I wanted this indicator to be able to react to Metatrader's Time Frame selection bar. Despite my various searches, I couldn't find anything suitable. So I decided to develop my own indicator. I propose it to you here.My Trailing
Simple Trailing Stop EA with Trailing Steps and Trailing Start Point It includes Stoploss and TakeProfit too..
This EA is for testing No Nonsense Forex algos. With this EA you can test your algos much faster than eyeballing, using Soft4x or using any other EAs in Strategy tester.Reflex
Reflex indicator (based on February 2020 TASC article by John Ehlers - metatrader 4 version)