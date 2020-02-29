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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Time Frame Changer - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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My Trailing
Simple Trailing Stop EA with Trailing Steps and Trailing Start Point It includes Stoploss and TakeProfit too..Basic Moving Average template
A ready made expert adviser template to use for further development or use 'as is'
engulfing MA
Simple indicators detect engulfing candle patterns, but with a moving average filterNo Nonsense Backtester
This EA is for testing No Nonsense Forex algos. With this EA you can test your algos much faster than eyeballing, using Soft4x or using any other EAs in Strategy tester.