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Indicators

Time Frame Changer - indicator for MetaTrader 4

PHILIPPE ANTOINE PIERRE RAVIART
PHILIPPE ANTOINE PIERRE RAVIART

PHILIPPE ANTOINE PIERRE RAVIART

1 code 1 comment
Views:
22050
Rating:
(17)
Published:
TFChanger.mq4 (2.38 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Overview of my trading winfdowP

The idea behind this code is to simplfy the Time frame change for all  opened charts. No external variable used, no calculations done.

Have fun !

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