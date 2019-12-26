iWPR+ is an iWPR %Range function with a positive value.

Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is an indicator that tracks the equilibrium of momentum and identify likely areas of support and resistance. The Ichimoku chart is composed of five (5) separate indicator lines. These lines work together to form the complete "Ichimoku picture".

"X Man" EA uses Equity Stop from total Equity, you can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.