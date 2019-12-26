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Indicators

Bid-Ask-Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Onur Uzuncakmak
Onur Uzuncakmak

Onur Uzuncakmak

1 code 3 topics 11 comments
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23908
Rating:
(11)
Published:
Updated:
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The indicator shows BID-ASK-SPREAD information on chart


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