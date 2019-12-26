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Indicators

iWPR+ - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes Software Corp.
Published by:
Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
17383
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
iWPR+_XAUUSDH1.png (32.83 KB)
iWPR+.mq4 (3.82 KB) view
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iWPR+ is an iWPR %Range function with a positive value.

iWPR+_XAUUSDH1

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