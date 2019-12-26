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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
iWPR+ - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 17383
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
iWPR+ is an iWPR %Range function with a positive value.
MACD Sample Hedging Grid
Classic "MACD Sample " EA with a little twistVR Smart Grid Lite
The EA uses large volume orders to partially close other orders, with this approach, the breakeven and profit price is much closer to the current price than if you use all orders in the terminal or their full volumes.
Bid-Ask-Spread
The indicator shows BID-ASK-SPREAD information on chartIchimoku Kinko Hyo2
Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is an indicator that tracks the equilibrium of momentum and identify likely areas of support and resistance. The Ichimoku chart is composed of five (5) separate indicator lines. These lines work together to form the complete "Ichimoku picture".