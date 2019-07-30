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dTrends - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Arrow trends by iBearsPower and iBullsPower indicator for MT4.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Update_01: 2019/07/31 ~ Added distance in input property from zero in pips.
A Price Time correlation model is used for Trend and Reversal tradingBearsBullsPower
Indicator Bears and Bulls Power for MT4 together in one separate window.
EA with candle size filter and scale on lossAutomatically enable or disable the automated trading button
Let say you have an EA and you want it to trade in between an interval of time but you do not have the source codes to modify the EA. This utility allows you to automatically enable or disable the automated trading button. You can use the codes as an EA, Indicator or script but I used as an EA. You can remove Ordersend command because I set it only for the codes to past the test but it is meaningless.