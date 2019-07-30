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Indicators

dTrends - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Roberto Jacobs
Roberto Jacobs

Roberto Jacobs

4.9 (28)
MQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
3 products 7 articles 63 codes 1 topic 1217 comments
Views:
29325
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
dTrends.mq4 (10.12 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Arrow trends by iBearsPower and iBullsPower indicator for MT4.

Hopefully useful for fellow traders.

Update_01: 2019/07/31 ~ Added distance in input property from zero in pips.


dTrends_euraud-h4-fxopen-investments-inc-2.png

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