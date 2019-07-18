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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Camarilla Flat and Clear - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Wedge pattern
"Wedge pattern" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Wedge pattern strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Head and Shoulders
"Head and Shoulders" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with "Head and Shoulders" strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
MAxCD
Three Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence - Indicator for MT4Virtual Robot
Virtual Robot