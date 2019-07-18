"Wedge pattern" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with Wedge pattern strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

"Head and Shoulders" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with "Head and Shoulders" strategy,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.