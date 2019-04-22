"Consolidation Breakout" naked trading price action EA draws 3 Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades after convergence breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

"Simple 2MA I" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with the trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.