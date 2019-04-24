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Different Signals Counting from indicator into EA via iCustom - expert for MetaTrader 4

Real Author
Published by:
hacibroker
hacibroker

hacibroker

1 code 8 comments
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Published:
Signal-COunt-with array.mq4 (11.97 KB) view
\MQL4\Indicators\
super_signals_v2_alert.mq4 (2.72 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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Default indicator name: super_signals_v2_alert


if you want to change your indicator name, it should be in your indicators folder. You should write without .mql4




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