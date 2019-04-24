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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Different Signals Counting from indicator into EA via iCustom - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Manual Hedging
Manual Hedging EA is an advanced hedging system.to trade manualy, each time you press the "Start" button, a sequence of trades begins ,When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size.Zone_Recovery_Area Formula1
Zone Recovery Hedging Strategy Ea with two moving averages and Special formula. It works on any time frame, you should try it on demo account.
Macd Secrets
Macd Secrets EA uses 3 different time frames to find a trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.Using the Williams AO and AC Indicators
This EA uses modified Williams Awesome Oscillator (AO) and Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicators for trade entry.