"Consolidation Breakout" naked trading price action EA draws 3 Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades after convergence breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

-The concept of this price action EA is:

Naked trading-Trade after consolidation breakout.

Inputs

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

(values: 10-100). ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------

Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).

Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-100).

Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).

Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).

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Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).

Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).

Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).

IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).

Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200). /set value 600 for Multiple Trades

FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).

SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).

Mom_Sell-Momentum_Sell trigger(values: 0.1-0.9).

Mom_Buy-Momentum_Buy trigger(values: 0.1-0.9).

---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------

UseEquityStop -(values:true/false).

TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-30).

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Max_Trades(1-12).

--------------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-------------------------

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USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).

WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).

TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).

Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).

USECANDELTRAIL=If use candle trailing stop (values:true/false).

X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).

Enable "Break Even" -(values:true/false).

When move "Break Even"- (values: 5-30).

How much pips move- "Break Even" (values:5-30). -You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.

-How to perform back test: -You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.-How to perform back test: https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD











