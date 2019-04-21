"Last Kiss Breakout" naked trading price action EA draws 2 mini Trend Lines with "Fractals" on chart and trades with consolidation breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

"Micro Trend breakouts"naked trading price action EA draws 4 Trend Lines with "Fractals"(2main+2small) on chart and trades with Trend breakouts,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.