Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
HLPeak_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 12744
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
- Multiplier for ATR as Channel Top and Bottom for Take Profit and dynamic Stop Loss.
Created from 3-MA + ATR
Set Auto TP and SL: Automatically setting Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) helps manage risk and lock in profits without manual intervention. This feature ensures each trade has predefined exit levels, reducing emotional decision-making and improving trading discipline. Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders, it provides consistency and protection in volatile markets.Pending tread EA.
Pending_tread EA This Expert Advisor automatically places a grid of pending orders above and below the current market price. It supports both buy and sell pending orders with user-configurable distance (in pips), lot size, and take profit levels. The EA maintains up to 10 pending orders per side, placing sell stop orders below the market and buy stop orders above, ideal for scalping strategies on any timeframe. Includes order management by MagicNumber to avoid conflicts with other EAs or manual trades.
"2 Moving Averages with Bollinger Bands" is a custom MT5 indicator that combines two configurable moving averages and optional Bollinger Bands. It generates real-time Buy and Sell arrows when crossovers occur, with optional alerts, sound, and email notifications. Suitable for all timeframes and symbols.Eliot Waves
"Eliot Waves" EA draws 2 Trend Lines with "zigzag" on chart and trades When a Eliot retracement is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.