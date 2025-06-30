Set Auto TP and SL: Automatically setting Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) helps manage risk and lock in profits without manual intervention. This feature ensures each trade has predefined exit levels, reducing emotional decision-making and improving trading discipline. Ideal for both beginners and experienced traders, it provides consistency and protection in volatile markets.

Pending_tread EA This Expert Advisor automatically places a grid of pending orders above and below the current market price. It supports both buy and sell pending orders with user-configurable distance (in pips), lot size, and take profit levels. The EA maintains up to 10 pending orders per side, placing sell stop orders below the market and buy stop orders above, ideal for scalping strategies on any timeframe. Includes order management by MagicNumber to avoid conflicts with other EAs or manual trades.