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Eliot Wave I - expert for MetaTrader 4

Aharon Tzadik
Aharon Tzadik

Aharon Tzadik

3.6 (18)
14 products 90 codes 3 topics 372 comments
Views:
29617
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Eliot Wave I.mq4 (132.1 KB) view
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"Eliot Wave I" EA draws 3 Trend Lines with "Fractals"(1main+2small) on chart and trades When a Eliot retracement is formed,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.


The concept of this Eliot wave EA is:

  • Five waves move in the direction of the main trend, followed by three waves in a correction (totaling a 5-3 move)


  • Try it on demo first.
  • This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
  • If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose  a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
  • I combined together a simple EA with two moving averages and Trend Line,
  • The Trend Line do not work on test mode,
  • The optimization tests can be performed only with moving averages,
  • In live trading only, Trend Line and moving averages will work together,
  • During tests, the EA  only draws the Trend Line on the screen in  visual mode without considering it in the creation of trades,
  • The Trend Line will function as a filter .
  • In this situation the probability of winning trades increases.
Inputs
  •  Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
  •  TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money   (values: 10-100).
  • Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
  • TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
  • ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
  • Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money  (values:true/false).
  • Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
  • Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
  • Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
  • --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
  • Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
  • Lots size Exponent  (values: 1.01-2).
  • IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
  • Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).  /set value 600 for  Multiple Trades
  • FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
  • SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
  •  RSI_Sell(values:55-95).
  •  RSI_Buy(values:5-45).
  • RSI_Period(values:1-30).
  • ---------------------CONTROL DRAW DOWN-----------------------------
  • UseEquityStop -  (values:true/false).
  • TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-20).
  • -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  • Max_Trades(1-12). 
  • ----------------IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:-----------------------
  • /////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
  • USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
  • TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
  • Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
  • USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
  • X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
  • USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
  • WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
  • PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss  (values: 1-30).

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same  inputs from above .
-You can use it as  hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD

    Eliot Wave I -DEMO




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