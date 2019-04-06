CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Balance Graph HTML - script for MetaTrader 5

amrali
amrali

amrali

45 codes 10 topics 1053 comments
Views:
9977
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
dummy.mq5 (0.67 KB) view
\MQL5\Scripts\Graph_HTML\
Graph_test.mq5 (2 KB) view
Graph_HTML.mqh (349.94 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Description:

Display interactive HTML graph of the account balance inside the web browser.

The included template html file uses the HighCharts JavaScript library from https://www.highcharts.com/

Highcharts makes it easy for developers to set up interactive charts in their web pages.

Make your data come alive

Updated Highcharts JS v10.0.0 (2022-03-07)


How to use:

  • Copy the files to the \Scripts folder
  • Compile and run the script 'Graph_test.mq5'
  • The web page should be displayed in your web browser.

The generated html file can be located at "%userprofile%\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files\Graph.htm"


Tooltips showing the balance

Zoom at specific points


Other features:





Pan PrizMA Sin leverage 72 Pan PrizMA Sin leverage 72

Builds a sliding line with a polynomial of 4 degrees. Extrapolates as a section of a given function with a sinusoid and its axial one. One value is taken from the constructed lines on each bar and a line of extrapolated values is plotted, which does not redraw.

MQL_Easy MQL_Easy

A cross platform library/framework

CPairedDealInfo Class CPairedDealInfo Class

A class to reconstruct closed trades (paired in/out deals) from history sorted by close time.

Lavika EURGBP/EURUSD Lavika EURGBP/EURUSD

The Expert Advisor uses four iMA (Moving Average, MA) indicators from two timeframes. Two indicators with averaging periods 1 and 8 are created on the H1 timeframe and two indicators with averaging periods 1 and 8 are also created on the H4 timeframe.