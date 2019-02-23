Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Adaptive moving average - double smoothed - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 14826
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory :
In “Adaptive Moving Averages” in this issue, author Vitali Apirine introduces an adaptive moving average (AMA) technique based on Perry Kaufman’s KAMA (Kaufman adaptive moving average). His update to the original KAMA allows the new method to account for the location of the close relative to the high–low range. The author describes a trading system that combines the AMA and KAMA, suggesting that the combination may reduce the number of whipsaws relative to using either moving average by itself.This version is addressing one of the possible issues of AMA : being to nervous (changing the slope in some cases frequently). Double smoothing is eliminating some of those signals and making the AMA itself a bit "faster" too
Usage :
You can use color changes as signals
Normalized MACD of averagesRSI Summed
RSI Summed
This class was developed to exchange data between MetaTrader 5 and CSV files. It converts the strings read from the CSV file to double and integer values depending of the type of the columns. Two producers of CSV files are most important for me. The most important producer are spreadsheet programs, i.e. LibreCalc. Manually entered CSV are the other kind of CSV files I had in mind. Be aware that this class do not use the standard library FileCsv.mqh etc. Instead it works with text files. It splits text lines into fields. Maximum speed and low memory usage were no development goals. This class may not be suited for large datasets or time critical operations. I would not use CSV files if speed was my main goal.Intra-day ATR
Intra-day average true range