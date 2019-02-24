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Indicators

Intra-day ATR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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17460
Rating:
(21)
Published:
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Theory :

This is an ATR (Average True Range) that resets itself on the start of a new period. New periods are :

  • daily (for all time frames less than daily
  • weekly for daily time frame chart
  • monthly for weekly time frame chart

Usage :

It can be used as any regular ATR


CSV file reader for MQL5 CSV file reader for MQL5

This class was developed to exchange data between MetaTrader 5 and CSV files. It converts the strings read from the CSV file to double and integer values depending of the type of the columns. Two producers of CSV files are most important for me. The most important producer are spreadsheet programs, i.e. LibreCalc. Manually entered CSV are the other kind of CSV files I had in mind. Be aware that this class do not use the standard library FileCsv.mqh etc. Instead it works with text files. It splits text lines into fields. Maximum speed and low memory usage were no development goals. This class may not be suited for large datasets or time critical operations. I would not use CSV files if speed was my main goal.

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