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Indicators

AMA smoothed RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6535
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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Theory :

Some might think that using smoothing prior to rsi calculation is the same as smoothing the rsi value. As a vivid example, you can compare this version (when the RSI is smoothed after the calculation) to the version that uses (smoothed prices (originally published here : RSI of AMA ). As you can see they are quite different in a lot of ways. And it also shows why a "generalized" AMA was needed (now it can calculate smoothed value of any other value, not just of price)

Usage :

It can be used in a same way as any Ris(oma) indicator or as any Rsi itself


RSI of AMA RSI of AMA

RSI of Adaptive Moving Average - AMA

Adaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levels Adaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levels

Adaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levels

RSI of AMA - floating levels RSI of AMA - floating levels

RSI of AMA - floating levels

AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels

AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels