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Interesting script?
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let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AMA smoothed RSI - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
Some might think that using smoothing prior to rsi calculation is the same as smoothing the rsi value. As a vivid example, you can compare this version (when the RSI is smoothed after the calculation) to the version that uses (smoothed prices (originally published here : RSI of AMA ). As you can see they are quite different in a lot of ways. And it also shows why a "generalized" AMA was needed (now it can calculate smoothed value of any other value, not just of price)
Usage :
It can be used in a same way as any Ris(oma) indicator or as any Rsi itself
RSI of AMA
RSI of Adaptive Moving Average - AMAAdaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levels
Adaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levels
RSI of AMA - floating levels
RSI of AMA - floating levelsAMA smoothed RSI - floating levels
AMA smoothed RSI - floating levels