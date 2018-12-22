Theory :

Some might think that using smoothing prior to rsi calculation is the same as smoothing the rsi value. As a vivid example, you can compare this version (when the RSI is smoothed after the calculation) to the version that uses (smoothed prices (originally published here : RSI of AMA ). As you can see they are quite different in a lot of ways. And it also shows why a "generalized" AMA was needed (now it can calculate smoothed value of any other value, not just of price)



Usage :

It can be used in a same way as any Ris(oma) indicator or as any Rsi itself



