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Adaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levels - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
In “Adaptive Moving Averages” in this issue, author Vitali Apirine introduces an adaptive moving average (AMA) technique based on Perry Kaufman’s KAMA (Kaufman adaptive moving average). His update to the original KAMA allows the new method to account for the location of the close relative to the high–low range.
This version of the indicator is coded in a changed way.
The original uses fixed high and low prices for one part of
calculation. While that is (partly) OK if you are using it as a moving
average of price, it limits its usage greatly. For start, it can not be
used on data other than prices (the results would be highly misleading
at the least). So this version corrects that and is using strictly the
chosen value (price) for all the calculations without hidden data
dependencies
Usage :
It can be used as any regular moving average (or, for the users of KAMA - Perry Kaufman's AMA, as a "faster" substitute of KAMA). Also, this version instead adds floating levels and, implicitly, makes it a sort of a "twice adaptive" indicator (since the levels are adapting to the market changes). To reflect the additions, now you have a choice when to change colors of the indicator :
- change when the slope of AMA changes
- change when the AMA crosses outer floating levels (default)
- change when the AMA crosses the middle (dynamic "zero") level
Adaptive Movinga Average - generalized versionRecursive Median Oscillator - with floating levels
Recursive Median Oscillator - with floating levels
RSI of Adaptive Moving Average - AMAAMA smoothed RSI
Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) smoothed RSI