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Indicators

RSI of AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
6342
Rating:
(11)
Published:
RSI of AMA.mq5 (14.5 KB) view
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Theory :

The usage of RSI (Relative Strength Index) started for, mainly, two reason :

  • to filter out insignificant price changes
  • to emphasize the RSI values (to eliminate, if possible, the "flattening" property of RSI when longer calculation periods are used)

This version is using the Adaptive Moving Average by Vitali Apirine for that purpose

Usage :

It can be used in a same way as any Ris(oma) indicator or as any Rsi itself

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Adaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levels

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Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) smoothed RSI

RSI of AMA - floating levels RSI of AMA - floating levels

RSI of AMA - floating levels