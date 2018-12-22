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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
RSI of AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
The usage of RSI (Relative Strength Index) started for, mainly, two reason :
- to filter out insignificant price changes
- to emphasize the RSI values (to eliminate, if possible, the "flattening" property of RSI when longer calculation periods are used)
This version is using the Adaptive Moving Average by Vitali Apirine for that purpose
Usage :
It can be used in a same way as any Ris(oma) indicator or as any Rsi itself
Adaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levels
Adaptive Moving Average - generalized version with floating levelsAdaptive Movinga Average - generalized version
Adaptive Movinga Average - generalized version
AMA smoothed RSI
Adaptive Moving Average (AMA) smoothed RSIRSI of AMA - floating levels
RSI of AMA - floating levels