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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Theory :
In “Adaptive Moving Averages” in this issue, author Vitali Apirine introduces an adaptive moving average (AMA) technique based on Perry Kaufman’s KAMA (Kaufman adaptive moving average). His update to the original KAMA allows the new method to account for the location of the close relative to the high–low range. The author describes a trading system that combines the AMA and KAMA, suggesting that the combination may reduce the number of whipsaws relative to using either moving average by itself.
The indicator is coded exactly as it is described by Vitali Apirine (including the usage of high and low prices for adapting)
Usage :
It can be used as any regular moving average (or, for the users of KAMA - Perry Kaufman's AMA, as a "faster" substitute of KAMA)
Vervoort's crossover - extended
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Vervoort's crossover - tape
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filter
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filterAdaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filter, histogram version
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filter, histogram version