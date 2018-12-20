Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filter, histogram version - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7016
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Theory :
In “Adaptive Moving Averages” in this issue, author Vitali Apirine introduces an adaptive moving average (AMA) technique based on Perry Kaufman’s KAMA (Kaufman adaptive moving average). His update to the original KAMA allows the new method to account for the location of the close relative to the high–low range. The author describes a trading system that combines the AMA and KAMA, suggesting that the combination may reduce the number of whipsaws relative to using either moving average by itself.
The indicator is coded exactly as it is described by Vitali Apirine
(including the usage of high and low prices for adapting). But in order
to make it easier to use it in a "classical way" (ie: using some sorts
of signals that we can get from it), this version has additional filter
to make the slope change color changes less frequent and thus to make
false signals appear in fewer occasions. That is then coded into a histogram version of the indicator that shows the state of the estimated trend
Usage :
You can use the color change of this indicator as signal
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filter
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filterAdaptive Moving Average - AMA
Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - as described by Vitali Apirine
AMA to KAMA crossover
AMA to KAMA crossoverAMA to KAMA crossover - histogram version
Short description.