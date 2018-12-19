CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Vervoort's crossover - extended - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
11377
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Theory :

Sylvain Vervoort's article in May 2008 issue of TASC , "The Quest For Reliable Crossovers," describes a trading system based on three functions: the triple exponential moving average (TMA), the heikin-ashi close (haC), and the "typical price" (TypicalPrice). Vervoort's strategy trades the crossover of the typical price and heikin-ashi TMAs

In order to make it easier to spot the trend changes, this version is made to have color changes of the "fast" and "slow" line as well as arrows that are showing the direction of the trend

Usage :

You can use color changes or arrows as signals


PS:

The Vervoort's crossover indicator "counts" ion the lag of the heiken ashi "average: price, hence, if you re changing that some more experimenting with periods and different price types is advised. For the sake of being be to experiment the full set of heiken ashi prices is provided :

  • Heiken ashi close
  • Heiken ashi open
  • Heiken ashi high
  • Heiken ashi low
  • Heiken ashi median
  • Heiken ashi typical
  • Heiken ashi weighted
  • Heiken ashi average
  • Heiken ashi median body
  • Heiken ashi trend biased price

Vervoort's crossover - tape Vervoort's crossover - tape

Vervoort's crossover - tape

Vervort's crossover - histogram version Vervort's crossover - histogram version

Vervort's crossover - histogram version

Adaptive Moving Average - AMA Adaptive Moving Average - AMA

Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - as described by Vitali Apirine

Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filter Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filter

Adaptive Moving Average - AMA - with filter