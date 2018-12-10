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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Normalizied MACD - self adjusting signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MACD, as it is in its original state, is an unbound indicator. We already introduced a couple of versions that are normalized in order to have predictable bounds. This versions extends that more : it is adding self adjusting signal line to it and that (implicitly) introduces neutral zones too
Usage:
You can use it as any other MACD or use the color changes as signals
PS: the "big picture" example too
BB stops - Hull average
BB stops - Hull average based with multiple stops includedPhase change index 2
Phase change index 2
Volatility bands
Volatility bandsStarter
Position volume calculation based on trading history. The Expert Advisor applies iCCI (Commodity Channel Index) and iMA (Moving Average) indicators. Trailing is present as well.