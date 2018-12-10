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Indicators

Normalizied MACD - self adjusting signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
Views:
9008
Rating:
(10)
Published:
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MACD, as it is in its original state, is an unbound indicator. We already introduced a couple of versions that are normalized in order to have predictable bounds. This versions extends that more : it is adding self adjusting signal line to it and that (implicitly) introduces neutral zones too

Usage:

You can use it as any other MACD or use the color changes as signals


PS: the "big picture" example too


BB stops - Hull average BB stops - Hull average

BB stops - Hull average based with multiple stops included

Phase change index 2 Phase change index 2

Phase change index 2

Volatility bands Volatility bands

Volatility bands

Starter Starter

Position volume calculation based on trading history. The Expert Advisor applies iCCI (Commodity Channel Index) and iMA (Moving Average) indicators. Trailing is present as well.