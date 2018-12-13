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FractalsAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 20248
- Rating:
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- Published:
- Updated:
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FractalsAlert is base of the Indicator Fractals by MetaQuotes Software Corp. with alert and email alert and option to display trader info and signal.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
Update 2018-12-14: Update and fixed error, cause to delay alert.
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The "Fractals Martingale" EA trades according to "Fractals" and "Iccimoku" indicators. If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade with a multiplied lot size,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
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