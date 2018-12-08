The "Fractals Martingale" EA trades according to "Fractals" and "Iccimoku" indicators. If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade with a multiplied lot size,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

1H Bolinger Bands EA trades according to the "Bolinger Bands" indicator and two MA's,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works best on 1H and 4H time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.