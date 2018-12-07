The "Fractals Martingale" EA trades according to "Fractals" and "Iccimoku" indicators. If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade with a multiplied lot size,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.

Try it on demo first.

This EA trades only with the price of open candle!

Inputs

Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).

TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).

Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).

TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).

------------[Money Trailing Stop]------------------------------------------------

Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).

Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).

Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).

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Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).

Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).

TrailingStop - Trailing Stop (values: 10-100).

Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).

MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).

TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).

period=Demarker indicator period (values: 5-30).

Multiply - Multiplier value every step of new trade (values: 2-4).

-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .

-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD



