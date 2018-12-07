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Fractals Martingale - expert for MetaTrader 4
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The "Fractals Martingale" EA trades according to "Fractals" and "Iccimoku" indicators. If we lose a trade then the EA will take a new trade with a multiplied lot size,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit,works with all time frames major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
Inputs
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop]------------------------------------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 25-200).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-20).
- --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Exit= Close trades if the trend is against you and control draw dwon (values:true/false).
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-10).
- TrailingStop - Trailing Stop (values: 10-100).
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 10-100).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 10-100).
- period=Demarker indicator period (values: 5-30).
- Multiply - Multiplier value every step of new trade (values: 2-4).
-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
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