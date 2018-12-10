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Indicators

Phase change index 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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6220
Rating:
(10)
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P.H.Pee has created a few indicators. In the series of those created by him there is a phase change index too

This version deviates from the original though :

  • it is inverted (the original shows values when the phase should change, and the is exactly the opposite of the trend)
  • option to produce smoothed values added (which is probably what is needed more in the original version)

Usage : you can use the color changes as signals

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