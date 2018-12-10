Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Phase change index 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6220
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
P.H.Pee has created a few indicators. In the series of those created by him there is a phase change index too
This version deviates from the original though :
- it is inverted (the original shows values when the phase should change, and the is exactly the opposite of the trend)
- option to produce smoothed values added (which is probably what is needed more in the original version)
Usage : you can use the color changes as signals
Trend intensity index
Trend intensity indexTrade signal based on PullBack and Candle (for MQL5 Wizard)
This is the trading signal of PullBack and Candle. The expert code for this strategy is automatically generated by the MQL 5 wizard.
BB stops - Hull average
BB stops - Hull average based with multiple stops includedNormalizied MACD - self adjusting signal
Normalizied MACD - self adjusting signals