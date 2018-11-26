CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

Trade signal based on simple Bollinger bands - library for MetaTrader 5

Mike Fat
Mike Fat

Mike Fat

I am not good at manual trading, so I'm trading with an automatic robot.

Creating an automatic robot using MQL 5 is a very exciting task.
3 codes
Views:
10382
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
ExpertsBands.mq5 (7.17 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\Expert\Signal\MySignal\
SignalBands.mqh (9.39 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

I created it because there is no Bollinger bands in the MQL 5 wizard for some reason.

It is not the purpose to make profit on this program alone.

It is a purpose to incorporate it into the MQL 5 Wizard.


The trade signal is very simple.

For basic usage of the MQL 5 wizard, see " Create your own trading robot in 6 steps ".


1. Trade signal

The trade signal consists of two patterns.


pattern 1

  • Buy signal: If the closing price before two is lower than the low bands two before and the close price before one is higher than the low bands one before ago
  • Selling signal: the closing price before two is higher than the upper bands in two front and the closing price in the previous one is lower than the closing price upper bands in the previous one




Pattern 2

  • Buy signal: If the closing price before two is lower than the upper bands in front two and the closing price in the previous one is higher than the one in front one
  • Selling signal: When the closing price before two is higher than the low bands two before and the closing price before two is lower than the low bands one before



2. Create an expert advisor using the MQL 5 wizard

Once you compile SignalBands.mqh you will be able to use it with the MQL5 wizard.

To generate a transaction robot based on this logic, select Signals of indicator 'Bollinger Bands' in the signal property of the MQL 5 wizard.

MQL5 Wizardのプロパティ画面


3. Test result

Let's examine back test of expert advisor's history data (USDJPY H4, test period: 01.01.2018 - 01.11.2018, PeriodBands = 120, Shift = 0, Deviation = 1.6, Applied = closing price, Weight = 1.0) .

Back test result


Attachment: The SignalBands.mqh of the SignalBands class must be placed in terminal_data_folder \ MQL5 \ Include \ Expert \ Signal \ MySignal.

The ExpertsBands.mq5 file contains the expert advisor code that was created using the MQL 5 wizard.


    Momentum ratio oscillator Momentum ratio oscillator

    Momentum ratio oscillator

    Highest high & lowest low support resistance Highest high & lowest low support resistance

    Highest high & lowest low support resistance

    EMA variation EMA variation

    Exponential moving average variation

    EMA variation ribbon EMA variation ribbon

    EMA variation ribbon