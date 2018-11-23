Theory :

The built in stochastic allows the usage of only two price combinations. The "extended" version already included all the rest of the prices. This version is further extending the indicator : it is adding "floating levels".

This version :



Instead of using some fixed levels as a criteria for over-bought and oversold, now the indicator calculates "floating levels" which are adjusting itself to the changes of the stochastic. That, implicitly, make the stochastic adaptive, so in this case w can say that we have an adaptive extended stochastic

Usage :

You can use the color change as signals. Setting the upper and lower level to 50% would in effect simulate a sort of "zero line" crosses for stochastic - without having a real zero line



