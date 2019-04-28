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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Macd Secrets - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Macd Secrets EA uses 3 different time frames to find a trend,has Trailing Stop Loss &Take Profit works with all time frame major forex pairs and stocks NASDAQ.
- Try it on demo first.
- This EA trades only with the price of open candle!
- If you do not want to trade with increasing lot size when you lose a trade set:"IncreaseFactor=0"
- Use_TP_In_Money- Use Take Profit In Money (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Money- Take Profit In Money (values: 10-100).
- Use_TP_In_percent- Use Take Profit In Percent (values:true/false).
- TP_In_Percent- Take Profit In Percent (values: 10-100).
- ------------[Money Trailing Stop For Multiple Trades]----------------------
- Enable_Trailing-Enable_Trailing with money (values:true/false).
- Take Profit In Money (in current currency) (values: 1-100).
- Stop Loss In Money(in current currency) (values: 1-100).
- Loss Index (values: 1.1-2).
- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
- Lots - Lots size (values: 0.01-1).
- Lots size Exponent (values: 1.01-2).
- IncreaseFactor -how much to increase lots from total margin if you lose a trade (values: 0.001-0.1).
- Stop_Loss - Stop Loss (values: 30-500).
- MagicNumber - Magic number (values: 1-100000).
- TakeProfit - Take Profit (values: 50-200).
- FastMA - Fast Moving Average (values: 1-20).
- SlowMA - Slow Moving Average (values: 50-200).
- UseEquityStop - (values: true).
- TotalEquityRisk- (values: 0.01-5).
- Max_Trades(1-5).
- IF YOU USE ONLY 1 TRADE:
- //////////////////////////////////////////////////
- USETRAILINGSTOP-If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
- WHENTOTRAIL-When to trail (values: 40-100).
- TRAILAMOUNT-Trail amount (values: 40-100).
- Distance From Candle -Distance From Candle (values: 1-100).
- USECANDELTRAIL=If use trailing stop (values:true/false).
- X=2-number of candles (values: 1-100).
- USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN-Enable " break even " (values: true/false).
- WHENTOMOVETOBE-When to move break even (values: 1-30).
- PIPSTOMOVESL=30-How much pips to move stop loss (values: 1-30).
-You should optimize this EA every few months and use the exact same inputs from above .
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
-You can use it as hedging grid EA or a single trade EA.
-How to perform back test:https://bit.ly/2CD7XWD
Different Signals Counting from indicator into EA via iCustom
If you make your own EA with iCustom from any indicator, but you don't know which signals from indicator via iCustom work? This EA help you.Manual Hedging
Manual Hedging EA is an advanced hedging system.to trade manualy, each time you press the "Start" button, a sequence of trades begins ,When the market goes against you by certain number of pips, you open an opposite trade by a trade with slightly bigger lot size.
Using the Williams AO and AC Indicators
This EA uses modified Williams Awesome Oscillator (AO) and Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicators for trade entry.Grid expert
This ea designed based on Grid sterategy .