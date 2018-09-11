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Indicators

Stochastic of alb - wnz - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
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Stochastic that does not use "pure" price for calculation but uses adaptive lookback average filtered price for calculation

Of price filtering for stochastic :

The advantage of using the filtered (smoothed) price is that some of the false signals are filtered out at the source itself (by averaging the price) and it the is omitted (the false signal) in the stochastic calculation) too. Also, since the average is adaptive it implicitly makes the stochastic adaptive too

ALB averages that can be used :

  • simple moving average
  • exponential moving average
  • smoothed moving average
  • linear weighted moving average

Normalized zones :

The zones are added in order to assess a "strength" of the current stochastic value and a possible reversal or trend exhaustion

Usage :

Some experimenting with parameters is advised, but the usage of this stochastic is the usual : either use the slope or some significant levels crossing for signals

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