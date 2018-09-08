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Indicators

Stochastic - with normalized zones - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Stochastic indicator is usually used in a combination with a signal line

This one is using "normalized zones" instead in order to determine the trend and the "strength" of the remaining trend change. Some experimenting with parameters (especially with the normalization period) is recommended prior to using it in live trading


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