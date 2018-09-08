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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Stochastic - with normalized zones - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Stochastic indicator is usually used in a combination with a signal line
This one is using "normalized zones" instead in order to determine the trend and the "strength" of the remaining trend change. Some experimenting with parameters (especially with the normalization period) is recommended prior to using it in live trading
Rsi of average - with normalized zones
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