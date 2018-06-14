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Indicators

Historical Volatility Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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Historical Volatility Bands that are constructed using:

  • Average as the middle line.
  • Upper and lower bands using the Historical Volatility for bands calculation.

Color of the middle line, unlike the bands colors, has 3 colors. When colors of the bands are the same, then the middle line is having the same color, otherwise it is having a neutral color.

Historical Volatility - High/Low Historical Volatility - High/Low

This version also does not use Close prices for volatility calculation. Instead it uses the High/Low ratio (the calculation is different from the "regular" Historical Volatility indicator).

Historical Volatility Historical Volatility

Historical Volatility (HV) is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index over a given period of time. Generally, this measure is calculated by determining the average deviation from the average price of a financial instrument in the given time period.

RSI Сandles - Smoothed with Trend Envelopes RSI Сandles - Smoothed with Trend Envelopes

RSI Candles with an additional option to filter (smooth) the prices prior to using them in RSI calculation (which, effectively makes it an RSI of average).

Historical Volatility Bands - High/Low Historical Volatility Bands - High/Low

Historical Volatility bands constructed using average as the middle line, and upper and lower bands using the Historical Volatility high/low (instead of "regular" Historical Volatility) for bands calculation.