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Historical Volatility Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Historical Volatility Bands that are constructed using:
- Average as the middle line.
- Upper and lower bands using the Historical Volatility for bands calculation.
Color of the middle line, unlike the bands colors, has 3 colors. When colors of the bands are the same, then the middle line is having the same color, otherwise it is having a neutral color.
This version also does not use Close prices for volatility calculation. Instead it uses the High/Low ratio (the calculation is different from the "regular" Historical Volatility indicator).Historical Volatility
Historical Volatility (HV) is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given security or market index over a given period of time. Generally, this measure is calculated by determining the average deviation from the average price of a financial instrument in the given time period.
RSI Candles with an additional option to filter (smooth) the prices prior to using them in RSI calculation (which, effectively makes it an RSI of average).Historical Volatility Bands - High/Low
Historical Volatility bands constructed using average as the middle line, and upper and lower bands using the Historical Volatility high/low (instead of "regular" Historical Volatility) for bands calculation.