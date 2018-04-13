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Start External Process - script for MetaTrader 4

Matthew Colter
Matthew Colter

Matthew Colter

7 codes 4 topics 58 comments
Views:
12685
Rating:
(8)
Published:
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This script allows you to start any arbitrary external program. Use it as-is or as a starting point for something amazing.

In order for this script to work, you will have to allow it to import DLLs. The DLL should be present in computers running the windows operating system.

Common Settings


Script Parameters

  • Executable name - The executable to run. Include the full path to it if you have to.
  • Commandline parameters - Optional, you can use switches and arguments here.
  • Working directory - Optional, specify the working directory.
  • Window display mode - Set the option for how you want the application to launch.

Inputs example

Multi Pair Closer Multi Pair Closer

Close all positions on a basket of currencies when the profit target has been reached.

ADX Expert ADX Expert

MT4 Expert Advisor based on ADX indicator.

Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area Hedging_Zone_Recovery_Area

This is my version of Zone Recovery Hedging Strategy Ea with two moving averages. It works on any time frame, you should try it on demo account.

RSISignal RSISignal

This indicator is based on original RSI, but more features are added to general signals and watch the strength of the price movement. The main purpose is to general buy/sell signals using smoothed RSI and its MA.