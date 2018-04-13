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Start External Process - script for MetaTrader 4
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This script allows you to start any arbitrary external program. Use it as-is or as a starting point for something amazing.
In order for this script to work, you will have to allow it to import DLLs. The DLL should be present in computers running the windows operating system.
Script Parameters
- Executable name - The executable to run. Include the full path to it if you have to.
- Commandline parameters - Optional, you can use switches and arguments here.
- Working directory - Optional, specify the working directory.
- Window display mode - Set the option for how you want the application to launch.
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