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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ADX Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4
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ADX Expert is based on ADX indicator and can be traded on every tradable symbol.
The expert is trading fixed position size, and has fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Inputs
- Lot Size
- Stop Loss in Points
- Take Profit in Points
- Max Spread Allowed
- Expert Magic #
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