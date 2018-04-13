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ADX Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4

Tzvetan Jordanov
Tzvetan Jordanov

Tzvetan Jordanov

5 (258)
You can hire me visiting the link below, thanks :)

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=seemore
1 product 2 codes 8 topics 42 comments
Views:
23199
Rating:
(15)
Published:
ADX Expert.mq4 (3.08 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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ADX Expert is based on ADX indicator and can be traded on every tradable symbol.

The expert is trading fixed position size, and has fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit.


Inputs

  • Lot Size
  • Stop Loss in Points
  • Take Profit in Points
  • Max Spread Allowed
  • Expert Magic #


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