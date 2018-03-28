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MACD Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4

Tzvetan Jordanov
Tzvetan Jordanov

Tzvetan Jordanov

5 (258)
You can hire me visiting the link below, thanks :)

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=seemore
1 product 2 codes 8 topics 42 comments
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26540
Rating:
(10)
Published:
MACD Expert.mq4 (3.68 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This expert advisor is using the MACD indicator to open trades.

It works on any symbol and support 5 and 4 digits brokers.

The exits are based on fixed stop loss and take profit values.


Inputs

  • Lot Size
  • Stop Loss in points
  • Take Profit in points
  • Max allowed spread in points
  • EA magic number

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