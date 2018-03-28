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MACD Expert - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This expert advisor is using the MACD indicator to open trades.
It works on any symbol and support 5 and 4 digits brokers.
The exits are based on fixed stop loss and take profit values.
Inputs
- Lot Size
- Stop Loss in points
- Take Profit in points
- Max allowed spread in points
- EA magic number
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